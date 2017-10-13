Marpole heritage home sold for land value

8187 CARTIER ST., VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $2.05-million

SELLING PRICE $2.02-million

Story continues below advertisement

DAYS ON THE MARKET Nine

TAXES $6,778

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select

What They Got: The 1,853-square-foot, two-level character house – built in 1929 – has a deck, fireplace and fir floors throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms had been renovated in the 1980s.

The house sits on a 33-by-122 foot lot and is zoned for single family. It's within walking distance of Granville Street.

The Action: Agent Keith Roy marketed the house for a short time without listing it. It was then listed and shown five times, he said. Because of recent development interest in Marpole, it was only marketed for land value.

"Many of the buyers were considering the property as a place to build a new home," Mr. Roy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The sellers had lived in the house for more than 20 years. The buyers liked the quiet location, and the fact that it will be easy to rent out.

The Agent's Take: "The house had two bedrooms up and two bedrooms down, making it an easy property to rent out if someone wanted to rent it before redevelopment," Mr. Roy said. "With all the new development along Granville Street, Marpole is seeing a resurgence as a location of choice for people wanting to build new homes in a central location with great amenities."