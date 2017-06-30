903 Henley St., New Westminster, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $1.248-million

SELLING PRICE $1.311-million

DAYS ON MARKET 10

TAXES $4,348.90

LISTING AGENTS James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The Action: There were four offers for this handsome Craftsman-style house. Agent James Garbutt estimates that three-quarters of the people who toured the house were from Vancouver.

“This home attracted a lot of young families and professionals from Vancouver,” he says. “Three of the four offers came from Vancouver buyers, and the buyers that purchased the home are a young couple from downtown Vancouver looking to start a family.”

What They Got: The Moody Park Craftsman, built in 1901, has been renovated with refinished fir floors, updated kitchen with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, new wood cabinets, new electrical, plumbing, windows, drainage and exterior siding. The house sits on a lot that is 43-by-101 feet, and has original details, including coffered ceilings and stained glass windows.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two large rec rooms, formal dining room and potential for suite.

The Agent’s Take: “This home is in immaculate condition, has loads of charm mixed with beautiful renovations, and as a result it sold for $63,000 over asking,” Mr. Garbutt says.

