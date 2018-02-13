North Vancouver townhouse sells for $51,000 over asking after relisting

728 W. 14th St., unit 59, North Vancouver

Listing price: $849,000

Selling price: $900,000

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $2,306.47

Maintenance fee: $360.73

Listing agent: James Garbutt, Keller Williams Elite

The Action: The property was originally listed in September, 2017 for $875,000 but didn't get offers, so listing agent James Garbutt took it off the market after eight days. The unit went back on the market in January and the agent received three offers after three busy open houses and more than 50 groups through.

"We would estimate that three-quarters of the prospective buyers that viewed this property came from Vancouver and either rent or own a condo there," Mr. Garbutt says.

The buyer was a young professional couple upgrading from a downtown condo.

What They Got: The 1,144 square-foot, three-level townhome has three bedrooms and rooftop patio with views of downtown, Burrard Inlet and the North Shore Mountains.

It comes with two bathrooms, new carpeting on the main floor, private balcony, open concept kitchen, engineered hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light.

The 10-year-old building is steps from transit, Capilano Mall, Lonsdale Quay, and hiking trails. Pets and rentals are allowed.

The Agent's Take: The listing didn't appeal to empty nesters because of the four flights of stairs to the rooftop. As well, the kitchen and living space are a level above the bedrooms, "which was not for everyone," Mr. Garbutt says.

But the sellers were pleased with the above-asking selling price. They'd purchased the unit in February, 2016 for $728,000.