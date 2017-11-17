Quick sale for unlisted Vancouver condo

Listing 638 W. 7th Ave., unit 219, Vancouver

Listing price $625,000

Selling price $663,000

Previous selling price $149,900 (1996)

Days on market N/A

Taxes $1,223.79

Maintenance fee $238.25

Listing agent Keith Roy, Re/Max Select

The action: The seller was the first owner of the property, but needed to sell in order to relocate to another city. The buyers were a young couple looking for a spacious one-bedroom close to work.

Listing agent Keith Roy did not list the property on the Multiple Listing Service. Instead, he tracked down people who had made offers on another unit in the building that had sold the week before.

He says he invited those parties, as well as some others who had responded to online advertising, to a private showing.

What they got: The 655-square-foot one bedroom unit is on the second floor of the Omega building, in the neighbourhood of Fairview. It is within walking distance to the Canada Line, Granville Island and a major shopping area.

The unit had been updated with new flooring, counters and air conditioning. It comes with a large enclosed patio, gas fireplace and one parking stall.

The agent's take: Mr. Roy received three offers for the unit. An Oakwyn Realty agent represented the buyers. Mr. Roy believes that it's not necessary to list homes on the MLS in order to achieve the best price. "Buyers will often pay a premium for advanced access to homes that aren't on the MLS," he said.