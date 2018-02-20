Sechelt townhouse draws Vancouver buyers

5778 MARINE WAY, UNIT 3, SECHELT, B.C.
LISTING PRICE: $464,500
SELLING PRICE: $455,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $205,000 (2013)
DAYS ON MARKET: 75
TAXES: $2,751
MAINTENANCE FEE: $180
LISTING AGENTS: Bruce Lasuta and Ali Glencross, Royal LePage Sussex
The Action: The unit was originally listed last summer for $479,000 then reduced a month later. The listing agents showed the unit to 13 parties before receiving the one offer, which was accepted in October. The sale only recently completed.
What They Got: Sechelt is a 20-minute drive from the ferry terminal and another 40 minutes by ferry to Vancouver. The updated, top floor, 1,495 square-foot two-bedroom Sechelt townhouse is eight-years old, with views of Sechelt Inlet and an open-concept floor plan and two full bathrooms.
The owner did several updates, including quartz counters, custom window coverings, high-end appliances, new toilets, sinks, new lighting and a new shower.
The Agent's Take: The Sunshine Coast has recently become an "explosive real estate market," due to buyers from the Lower Mainland, listing agent Bruce Lasuta says.
"Buyers, unable to afford the Lower Mainland's skyrocketing prices, purchase comparatively very affordable housing that this area still offers," he says.