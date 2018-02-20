Sechelt townhouse draws Vancouver buyers

5778 MARINE WAY, UNIT 3, SECHELT, B.C.

LISTING PRICE: $464,500

SELLING PRICE: $455,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $205,000 (2013)

DAYS ON MARKET: 75

TAXES: $2,751

MAINTENANCE FEE: $180

LISTING AGENTS: Bruce Lasuta and Ali Glencross, Royal LePage Sussex

The Action: The unit was originally listed last summer for $479,000 then reduced a month later. The listing agents showed the unit to 13 parties before receiving the one offer, which was accepted in October. The sale only recently completed.

What They Got: Sechelt is a 20-minute drive from the ferry terminal and another 40 minutes by ferry to Vancouver. The updated, top floor, 1,495 square-foot two-bedroom Sechelt townhouse is eight-years old, with views of Sechelt Inlet and an open-concept floor plan and two full bathrooms.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The owner did several updates, including quartz counters, custom window coverings, high-end appliances, new toilets, sinks, new lighting and a new shower.

The Agent's Take: The Sunshine Coast has recently become an "explosive real estate market," due to buyers from the Lower Mainland, listing agent Bruce Lasuta says.

"Buyers, unable to afford the Lower Mainland's skyrocketing prices, purchase comparatively very affordable housing that this area still offers," he says.