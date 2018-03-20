Second offer takes Marpole condo

8988 HUDSON ST., UNIT 425, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE: $450,000

SELLING PRICE: $446,750

DAYS ON MARKET: 19

MAINTENANCE FEE: $205

TAXES: $717.93

LISTING AGENT: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: Listing agent Keith Roy held an open house on Jan. 27 and saw six groups go through. The seller had already moved out of the unit. He received an offer in the first week it was listed but the buyer couldn't secure financing. The second offer went through a week later.

What They Got: The view might be mostly industrial, (with an eastern view of Mount Baker) but the building is within walking distance of Marpole stores. It's also close to the SkyTrain station, and is a short drive to the airport.

The 133-unit south Vancouver building was built in 2004 and includes an exercise room, bike room and one parking stall. It allows pets and rentals. The 478-square-foot, one-bedroom unit has high 10-foot ceilings, engineered wood floors, ensuite laundry, gas fireplace and a small den or storage area.

The Agent's Take: "The buyer is a single person who liked the location, the quality and efficient layout," Mr. Roy says.