7263 SECHELT INLET RD., Sechelt, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $459,000

SELLING PRICE $459,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $275,000 (Aug. 2006)

DAYS ON MARKET 2

TAXES $2,287

LISTING REALTOR Bruce Lasuta, Royal LePage Sussex

The Action: Listing agent Bruce Lasuta says the property received a flurry of interest right away.

By the second day, the seller, who lived at the house full time, received an offer for the full asking price.

The Lower Mainland buyers were looking for a weekend getaway.

What They Got: This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 960-square-foot house was built in the 1970s, but has recently been updated with a new roof, thermal windows and skylights, a new wood stove and a pressure-treated deck.

The house sits on a private one-acre treed corner lot in the Tillicum Bay neighbourhood, close to to the marina, public beach, hiking and biking trails and Sechelt Heritage Forest.

It is a 10-minute drive to central Sechelt.

The Agent’s Take: The Sunshine Coast is attracting a new type of buyer than in previous years, Mr. Lasuta says. Because it is is only a short 40-minute ferry ride from the province’s Lower Mainland, and therefore within commuting distance of Vancouver, baby boomers and first-time buyers are willing to make the move, he says. They are seeking a slower pace and better value.

“They’re willing to pay more, as compared to the 2005 and 2006 real estate market, where they were seeking out project homes that required considerable sums of money after the purchase.”

