LISTING 224 Sandringham Ave., New Westminster, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $1.698-million

SELLING PRICE $1.8-million

DAYS ON THE MARKET 8

TAXES $6,405.43

LISTING AGENT James Garbutt and Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite

The Action: The listing agent received four offers on the house.

“This home is in immaculate condition, and it is turnkey and ready for someone to live in,” listing agent James Garbutt said. “The main draw to this home came from young families looking for a mortgage helper. Many of the buyers were coming from Vancouver, but the buyer for this home lived in New Westminster and made the upgrade from a townhouse to a detached home. They are a young professional couple with young children who were looking for a great family home in the Herbert Spencer school catchment.”

What They Got: This four-year-old custom built house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms in the Glenbrooke North neighbourhood.

The 2,500-square-foot house has four bedrooms upstairs, with a one-bedroom suite on the main level that can be rented or used as an in-law suite. It sits on a 50-by-100-foot lot. Details include laminate flooring, quartz counters, security system, radiant heat, air conditioning and large covered patio. It is located near schools, transit and shops.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a beautiful new home in the fantastic Glenbrooke North location,” Mr. Garbutt said. “It has modern design and high-end finishing throughout. It’s also near a highly sought-after elementary school.”

