601 – 1565 W. 6th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price

$939,800

Selling price

$939,800

Days on the market

5

Taxes

$2,308

Management fee

$479

Listing agent

Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Westside

The Action: The condo was originally listed at $999,800 for 27 days. After the new listing with a new price, the condo sold quickly. Listing agent Paul Albrighton says demand, however, is still strong for condos under the $2-million mark.

“People are slightly more price-conscious than two months ago, as most sellers have now increased their prices based on the fast price gain during the first six months of 2017,” Mr. Albrighton says

What They Got: The 941-square-foot condo at West 6th Avenue and Granville Street is in a 47-unit boutique building called the 6th & Fir, designed by Henriquez Partners. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has an open-concept layout, with southwest city water views, ceiling heights of 8-1/2 feet, wraparound windows, gourmet kitchen, heated bathroom floors, stone counters, maple floors and air conditioning.

It is steps to the South Granville shopping area, transit and Granville Island.

“The quality and design of this building is far better than most newer buildings,” Mr. Albrighton says.

The Agent’s Take: The seller had lived in the unit until the last year, when it was rented out. The buyer is a resident in the same building who wanted a bigger unit.

“They managed to sell their smaller apartment just in time to be able to purchase this property,” Mr. Albrighton says.

