Vancouver Shangri-La condo sells to second bidder

1111 ALBERNI ST., UNIT 2705, VANCOUVER
ASKING PRICE: $1.51 million
SELLING PRICE: $1.49 million
DAYS ON THE MARKET: 8
TAXES: $3,685
MANAGEMENT FEE: $979
LISTING AGENT: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty Westside
The Action Listing agent Paul Albrighton showed the unit to about 15 groups within the first week of listing. He received one offer that week that was too low for the seller.
The next day he received another offer and after some negotiation, the seller accepted the price. The seller purchased the unit as her primary residence in Septempber, 2015 for $1.09 million. The buyers sold their North Shore home to downsize.
What They Got This northeast corner unit has two bedrooms and nearly 1,100 square feet of space, with two bathrooms and a small den. The 61-storey Shangri-La tower was built in 2008 and the unit is in original condition, but has been well maintained, Mr. Albrighton says. It has a corridor view of the water.
The Agent's Take The sale, at $1,354 a square foot, represents a 37-per-cent appreciation in just two years, which is higher than the average downtown condo in that price range, Mr. Albrighton said.
"The Shangri-La has become extra-desirable with [similar units in] nearby high-rises, including Trump Tower … selling at $1,700 to $2,500 a square foot."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨