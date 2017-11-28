Westboro home goes $76,000 over asking

485 KENSINGTON AVE., OTTAWA

ASKING PRICE $624,000

SELLING PRICE $700,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $421,000 (2007)

DAYS ON MARKET Seven

TAXES $6,109

LISTING AGENT Susan Dunton and Morena Mazzara, Royal LePage Performance Realty Ltd.

The Action: In typical Westboro fashion, this family home didn't last long on the market. The buyer pool in the area around Kensington Avenue is significantly higher than most neighbourhoods at this time, according to listing agent Susan Dunton. The home closed at $76,000 over asking, as the Westboro neighbourhood continues to outperform many urban areas in the capital.

What They Got: This detached family home, in one of Ottawa's most desirable neighbourhoods, has four bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. There's an eat-in kitchen, formal dining and generous living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The home has a stone façade and is located on a corner lot on a tree-lined street. Westboro is just 10 minutes from Ottawa's downtown core.

The Agent's Take: The sellers were rewarded with seven competing offers. The home drew entry-level Westboro buyers, empty nesters and premium builders, according to Ms. Dunton. "485 Kensington is a superprime location with one of the highest buyer pools in the city of Ottawa," she said.

