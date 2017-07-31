The Canadian arm of scandal-plagued U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups is suspending operations, the latest fallout of Silicon Valley’s ongoing reckoning with its systemic sexism and sexual harassment issues.

“Although we are very proud of what we have accomplished together we regret that we will not be able to continue this exciting journey in its original form,” 500 Startups Canada managing partners Sanjay Singhal, Mike Cegelski and Patrick Lor said in an e-mail sent Monday to the Canadian fund’s limited partners and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

