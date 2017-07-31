Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dave McClure, founder of U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg)
Dave McClure, founder of U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg)

500 Startups Canada shutting down amid troubles at Silicon Valley parent Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian arm of scandal-plagued U.S. venture capital firm 500 Startups is suspending operations, the latest fallout of Silicon Valley’s ongoing reckoning with its systemic sexism and sexual harassment issues.

“Although we are very proud of what we have accomplished together we regret that we will not be able to continue this exciting journey in its original form,” 500 Startups Canada managing partners Sanjay Singhal, Mike Cegelski and Patrick Lor said in an e-mail sent Monday to the Canadian fund’s limited partners and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Tips from leading entrepreneurs on raising venture capital (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular