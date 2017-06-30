A procedure that transfers cells from an organ donor into another person (with type 1 diabetes)
DONOR PANCREAS
PANCREAS
1
Donor pancreas
A healthy
pancreas
produces insulin
2
Islet harvesting
Insulin- producing
islets, in the
pancreas, are
harvested
3
Islets introduced
Islets are introduced
to the recipient liver
through the portal
vein
RECIPIENT LIVER
(with type 1 diabetes)
LIVER
4
Insulin from islets
The transplanted islets
secrete insulin in the liver
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE,
UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI
DONOR PANCREAS
PANCREAS
1
Donor pancreas
A healthy
pancreas
produces insulin
2
Islet harvesting
Insulin- producing
islets, in the
pancreas, are
harvested
3
Islets introduced
Islets are introduced
to the recipient liver
through the portal
vein
RECIPIENT LIVER
(with type 1 diabetes)
LIVER
4
Insulin from islets
The transplanted islets
secrete insulin in the liver
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI
Insulin-producing
islet in the
pancreas
DONOR PANCREAS
RECIPIENT LIVER
(with type 1 diabetes)
2
LIVER
4
1
PANCREAS
Separated
islets
3
1
2
3
4
Donor pancreas
A healthy
pancreas
produces insulin
Islet harvesting
Insulin- producing
islets, in the
pancreas, are
harvested
Insulin from islets
The transplanted
islets secrete
insulin in the liver
Islets introduced
Islets are
introduced to
the recipient liver
through the portal
vein
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness