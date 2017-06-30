Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Carrie Cockburn

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A procedure that transfers cells from an organ donor into another person (with type 1 diabetes)

DONOR PANCREAS

PANCREAS

1

Donor pancreas

A healthy

pancreas

produces insulin

2

Islet harvesting

Insulin- producing

islets, in the

pancreas, are

harvested

3

Islets introduced

Islets are introduced

to the recipient liver

through the portal

vein

RECIPIENT LIVER

(with type 1 diabetes)

LIVER

4

Insulin from islets

The transplanted islets

secrete insulin in the liver

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE,

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

