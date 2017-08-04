Jonathan Litt, the U.S. fund manager pushing for change at Hudson’s Bay Co., has big plans for the iconic retailer. But the activist investor faces an uphill battle in getting the company’s management on his side.

Mr. Litt, 53, may not be a household name in Canada, but he is no stranger to the Canadian public markets and corporate fights. Colleagues describe the former real estate analyst, who cut his teeth in the shopping-mall industry, as outspoken and dogged.

Report Typo/Error