Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman reads a book at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Pasadena, California in this file photo. (MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
A woman reads a book at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Pasadena, California in this file photo. (MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Activist investor urges sale of Barnes & Noble Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp on Tuesday urged Barnes & Noble Inc to sell itself, saying internet and media companies or private equity firms might be interested in buying the U.S. bookstore chain operator.

Sandell, which said it had accumulated a “meaningful” stake in Barnes & Noble, said the company could fetch a price of $12 per share or possibly higher in a “go-private” deal.

Shares of Barnes & Noble, which had a market value of $514.8-million as of Monday, were up 17.6 per cent at $8.35 in premarket trading.

Barnes & Noble declined to comment.

Sales at Barnes & Noble’s stores have been sliding for years, hurt by competition from Amazon.com Inc, as more shoppers go online to buy cheaper products as well as for convenience.

Barnes & Noble’s “robust cash flow” and low debt would make the company highly attractive to buyers such as private equity firms, Sandell said, adding that internet and media companies looking for a retail presence may also show interest.

Sandell suggested that Barnes & Noble’s founder and Chairman Leonard Riggio take the company private in a leveraged deal, similar to his attempt in 2013.

Sandell also asked the company to retain an investment banking firm to review strategic options.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yield Hog: Five reasons to love dividends (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Barnes & Noble Inc
    $7.10
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 24 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular