A U.S. activist shareholder threatened to overhaul Hudson's Bay Co board if the Canadian retailer does not move quickly to sell and redevelop its real estate assets, such as its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, a Connecticut-based investment firm, started publicly pushing HBC in June to make better use of its vast real estate holdings.

After a meeting with HBC’s top executives, including the retailer’s executive chairman and chief executive, Land & Buildings said “it became clear to us that the company feels it has looked at all options to improve value.”

“We completely disagree,” Land & Buildings Founder Jonathan Litt said in a letter made public Monday morning. “If left with no other choice, we believe it will be necessary to call a special meeting of shareholders to remove board members.”

HBC said it welcomed feedback from all its shareholders and looked forward to continued dialogue with Land & Buildings.

“HBC has a strong history of successfully realizing underlying value of the Company’s real estate assets,” HBC said in an emailed statement. “We are constantly evaluating additional opportunities to continue this track record of significant value creation.” The company did not immediately respond to a question about Land & Buildings’ characterization of the meeting.

The shareholder pressure comes after HBC stock lost two-thirds of its value over the past two years. On Monday morning, HBC’s share price rose 2.5 per cent to $10.86.

HBC’s own estimates values its real estate at $6.4-billion or $35.24 a share - quadruple the price of HBC shares before Mr. Litt's first started publicly agitating for change in June.

“This troubling trend of value destruction should not persist,” said the letter, which did not provide detail on when Mr. Litt started amassing his stake in HBC.

Land & Buildings, which initially said it held a 4.3 per cent stake in HBC, said it was nearing the minimum 5 per cent required to introduce a dissident slate of directors.

The firm would not provide detail on the exact size of its HBC stake or whether it had support from other shareholders. The investment firm also did not immediately comment on which directors it wanted to turf.

In the letter, Land & Buildings said it wants HBC to redevelop its Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store by adding boutique retailers on the first three floors and converting the higher level floors to luxurious residential condos with terraces and a view of Rockfeller Center and Central Park.

Land & Buildings’ other potential plans for HBC, include focusing on the Canadian market and exiting Europe.

“We believe a deliberate approach to implementing this plan over the next three to five years could maximize value for all shareholders while limiting shutdown expenses and other costs,” said the letter.

