After big year, Canada’s major banks likely to post flat finish

Expectations for fourth-quarter earnings among Canada's biggest banks are modest, but even a ho-hum finish would do little to tarnish a very good year for the Big Six.

And it's worth remembering that the country's major banks have routinely outstripped analysts' best estimates through the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Coming out of a strong third quarter, several positive trends are expected to buoy results for the final frame of the fiscal year: Interest rates have risen, credit quality has been rock solid, employment held steady and banks continue to focus on ways to trim costs. And the outlook for 2018 is cautiously optimistic. But there are still noteworthy risks to consider as mortgage growth is expected to slow, new accounting rules change the way banks plan for loan losses, and continuing uncertainty about free-trade negotiations clouds economic forecasts.

"Regardless of what is reported, this was a good year for the banks," said Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World Markets Inc., in a research note.

Bank of Nova Scotia is the first to report on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday and National Bank of Canada on Friday. Bank of Montreal rounds out earnings season for the major banks on Dec. 5.

Analysts are expecting BMO, National Bank and Laurentian Bank of Canada to hike their dividends.

Here are three key storylines worth watching.

Loan losses and IFRS 9

For the most part, credit quality has been neat and tidy for Canada's big banks in 2017. Even as concerns about overheating housing markets loomed large, losses on mortgages have proved benign so far.

"Nearly every bank, every quarter, has been reporting lower-than-expected loan losses this year," said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial Inc.

New accounting rules introduced on Nov. 1 could bring about a major change in the way banks set money aside to cope when loans go sour – just don't expect to see the full effect yet.

The new IFRS 9 accounting standard puts more emphasis on banks' expected losses over the life of a loan – a somewhat subjective standard – which will make the provisions lenders earmark to absorb bad loans more volatile. The new rules weren't in effect in the fourth quarter, but banks will disclose so-called "day one" impacts as adjustments to retained earnings, which could negatively impact capital ratios.

Luckily for them, IFRS 9 arrives after a period of relative calm.

"Timing is everything, and to that end the adoption of IFRS 9 by the banks to commence 2018 appears to be occurring at an ideal point in the credit cycle given that the pristine health of the loan books should dampen initial volatility," said Sumit Malhotra, an analyst at Scotia Capital Inc., in a research note.

Rates and margins

In the third quarter, five of Canada's six biggest banks posted higher net interest margins – which help measure the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits – compared with the previous three months. And that was despite the fact that the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate for the first time in nearly seven years only 21/2 weeks before the third quarter wrapped up.

In September, the central bank increased its benchmark rate again, which should give a further boost to net interest income from banks' retail operations. Margins have been expanding at most major U.S. banks, helped along by three rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve since 2015. With the possibility that the Fed could move rates higher again in December, Canadian banks with substantial U.S. footprints could benefit.

Banks have delivered steady loan growth of late, typically in the range of 5 per cent to 6 per cent, even as mortgage growth begins to slow, and tougher stress-testing rules that take effect in January threaten to add a further drag to the issuance of new home loans.

But margins are poised to begin creeping higher. "We think it is reasonable to expect a more material move will be seen in [the fourth quarter]," Mr. Malhotra said.

Quiet capital markets

Capital markets results could be a rare blemish on an otherwise clean quarter, as slower deal flow and a dearth of market volatility are expected to contribute to year-over-year declines in earnings.

Data from league tables suggest the volume of mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt issuance diminished in the fourth quarter, compared with a year ago and with the prior quarter, according to Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading was also a weak spot for U.S. banks when they reported third-quarter results, which can be a harbinger – if an imperfect one – of what's to come for Canada's banks.

"Capital Markets earnings will likely be soft this quarter," Mr. Mihelic said.