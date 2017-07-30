Low oil prices and healthy passenger growth are expected to boost second-quarter earnings for Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., with both companies set to release their quarterly financial statements on Tuesday.

Over the past several weeks, most analysts have been revising their earnings estimates and stock-price targets upward. That follows an early July announcement from Air Canada that it carried a record number of passengers over the Canada Day holiday weekend, and that it expected its second-quarter EBITDAR to “significantly exceed” the analyst consensus at the time of about $475-million. (EBITDAR is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rent.)