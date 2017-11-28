Air Miles raising daily redemption cap to $750 for the holiday season

Air Miles is raising its daily cap for in-store cash redemptions for the holiday season.
The customer loyalty program is increasing the daily limit in most cases to $750 per account from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7 compared with its regular limit of $100.
The cap on redemptions at Shell remains set at $60 per transaction, for up to five transactions a day.
In-store redemptions of Air Miles Cash points were briefly stopped in March after the discovery that some stolen cash miles had been used to make purchases.
When redemptions resumed in April, some Air Miles collectors expressed frustration with a $50 limit because it was down from $750 prior to the suspension.
Air Miles raised the cap to $100 in June.
