Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China: sources

The Airbus A320neo takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Sept. 25, 2014.

Regis Duvignau/REUTERS

Tim Hepher, Brenda Goh and Michel Rose
PARIS
Reuters

Airbus is in talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing next week, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Macron plans to visit on January 8-10, accompanied by 50 company executives including planemaking officials from Airbus.

The value of a deal for around 100 aircraft would be over $10-billion at list prices, but could rise sharply depending on the breakdown between single-aisle and wide-body jets.

The total number of aircraft has yet to be agreed and has historically depended on last-minute commercial negotiations that coincide with such diplomatic visits.

China's central purchasing agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Airbus in China said: "Discussions with customers are always going on, but we do not comment on speculation."

In November, Boeing agreed to sell 300 planes worth $37-billion at list prices to China during a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

