AlarmForce shareholders approve sale of company to BCE

AlarmForce Industries Inc. says its shareholders have approved the sale of the company to telecom and media giant BCE Inc.
The deal, initially announced in early November, is worth about $166-million.
AlarmForce says it expects the agreement to be completed by Jan. 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
When the deal was first announced, George Cope, the CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, says it would allow Bell to leverage its network in millions of Canadian homes in order to grow its position in security and automation services.
AlarmForce said the purchase price represented a 71 per cent premium to its closing share price of $9.34 on Nov. 6 and a 70 per cent premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price for the period ending Nov. 6.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨