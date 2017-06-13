Alimentation Couche-Tard is expressing interest in selling cannabis in its Quebec convenience stores.
The company has hired a lobbyist to work on ensuring it has a place in the cannabis-distribution system Quebec will eventually set up.
The province’s official registry of lobbyists shows Marie-Eve Bedard began working on behalf of Couche-Tard last month and will continue doing so until next May.
She will earn less than $10,000 for her work.
Bedard is a former chief of staff to ex-Quebec health minister Yves Bolduc.
Couche-Tard operates more than 2,000 stores in Canada but it is not clear whether the chain wants to sell cannabis outside of Quebec.Report Typo/Error
