Amazon.com Inc.’s plan to slash prices at its newly acquired Whole Foods Market Inc. grocery chain has sent shock waves through the North American food retailing industry, as established players brace for fast-rising competition in online food shopping.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday said it will cut prices on a range of Whole Foods products, from avocados to almond butter, starting Monday. The high-end, organic-focused grocery store will also begin selling food on Amazon’s various websites and installing “click and collect” lockers in stores.

Report Typo/Error