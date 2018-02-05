 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Aphria selling part of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences

Aphria selling part of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences

of Aphria's medical marihuana plants grow in their greenhouse in Leamington, Ont.

GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

LEAMINGTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Aphria Inc. has signed a deal to sell part of its stake in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. as it works to reduce its investments in United States.

The company is selling 26.7 million Liberty shares at a price of $1.25 per share representing all its shares in the company that are not subject to Canadian Securities Exchange escrow requirements.

Individual members of the Serruya family are buying 80 per cent of the shares, while Delavaco Capital is buying the remaining 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The transaction also includes an option agreement for the remainder of the company's shares, which are currently subject to the CSE mandatory escrow requirements.

After the initial transaction, Aphria will have a 28.1 per cent stake in Liberty.

In addition, Aphria chief executive Vic Neufeld will remain chairman of the Liberty board and John Cervini, Aphria's vice-president, infrastructure and technology will remain a director.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.