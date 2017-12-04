 Skip to main content

Aphria set to be Shoppers Drug Mart’s medical marijuana supplier under new agreement

The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto.

Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

LEAMINGTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Aphria Inc. says it's entered an agreement to supply Shoppers Drug Mart with medical cannabis.

The company says the deal is subject to Health Canada approving Shoppers Drug Mart's application to sell medical marijuana.

The pharmacy chain's parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. applied for a licence to dispense medical marijuana in Oct. 2016.

If approved, Aphria says it expects Shoppers Drug Mart will sell Aphria-branded cannabis products online.

Current federal regulations allow licensed producers to distribute medical marijuana direct to consumers by mail.

Loblaw has previously said it believes pharmacists and pharmacies should play a role in medical marijuana distribution, and posted a job ad for a medical marijuana brand manager as Shoppers Drug Mart last month.

