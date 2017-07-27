Apollo Global Management LLC amassed $24.6-billion for the largest fund ever raised by a leveraged-buyout firm, crowning a string of record-setting war chests as investors hunt for better returns.

Apollo’s ninth private equity fund hit its $23.5-billion hard cap and added additional money from the firm, employees and affiliated people, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. It intends to have $24.7-billion in total, the filing shows.

The magnitude of the pool is a testament to the rise of private equity as an asset class. Top performers have leapfrogged the size of their prior funds as yield-starved institutions and wealthy clients, pleased with earlier profitable commitments, seek continued returns. Apollo Investment Fund IX tops the previous buyout pool record of $21.7-billion, which was raised by Blackstone Group LP from 2005 to 2007. Apollo, which began fundraising around December, blew past that amount in about seven months.

Last year, Advent International finished collecting $13-billion after only six months in the market, topping its $10.8-billion predecessor fund. KKR & Co. closed on $13.9-billion for its latest North American buyout fund in March, the largest for a pool focused on the region. The next month, Silver Lake announced it closed on a $15-billion fund, breaking the record for technology-focused pools.

Private equity fundraising in the second quarter reached $121-billion, exceeding $100-billion for the third consecutive quarter, according to research firm Preqin Ltd. Much of that capital is going to a smaller group of funds as investors seek one-stop shopping with fewer money managers.

“Fundraising momentum for the private equity market has remained very strong,” Christopher Elvin, Preqin’s head of private equity products, said in a second-quarter fundraising update. “However, high valuations continue to make it difficult for funds to put capital to work as quickly as they can secure it.”

Apollo returned to the fundraising market almost three years after getting $18.4-billion for its eighth fund. While high valuations last year sidelined many of its peers, New York-based Apollo surpassed its own spending records. It snatched up companies including ADT Corp., Fresh Market Inc., Diamond Resorts International Inc., Outerwall Inc. and Rackspace Hosting Inc.

“In many cases, we’re building platforms a la ADT, or we’re turning around companies a la The Fresh Market, or we’re repositioning and divesting certain things a la Rackspace,” Apollo co-founder Josh Harris said on a call with analysts in April.

A diverse set of strategies may be increasingly important as cash-rich firms compete for deals.

“Today it’s got to go past a plain-vanilla leveraged buyout strategy,” said Andrea Auerbach, head of global private investment research at Cambridge Associates. “You have to have more in your bag of tricks to generate compelling returns.”

Apollo’s eighth fund generated a 16 per cent annualized return after fees as of March 31, according to Apollo’s first-quarter earnings statement. Its seventh fund returned 26 per cent a year.

Led by founders Leon Black, Harris and Marc Rowan, Apollo oversaw $197.5-billion in private equity, credit and real estate as of March 31.

