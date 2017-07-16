The era of ultralow borrowing costs may be coming to an end in Canada but observers say the new zeitgeist is unlikely to have much of a dampening affect on the country’s lively mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market.

Rock-bottom rates installed during the financial crisis helped fuel a bull run in equities as investors poured into the markets, sending stocks to historic highs. Canadian companies took full advantage, with many using a combination of their shares and cheap credit to pay for blockbuster deals.

