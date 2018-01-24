Aurora, CanniMed end row with tie-up valued at more than $1-billion

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has struck a deal to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. for about $1.2-billion, marking an end to a heated two-month-long takeover battle between the two medical marijuana companies.

CanniMed investors may receive 3.4 shares of Aurora for every one CanniMed share, or a mix of stock and cash up to a total cash consideration of $140-million. As The Globe and Mail reported earlier, the final offer is a big premium to Aurora's previous unsolicited bid for CanniMed.

Assuming maximum cash elections, each CanniMed shareholder will receive $5.70 in cash and 2.9 Aurora shares.

Aurora's hostile offer, which was launched in November when CanniMed's stock was trading around $15, had a cap of $24 a share. Aurora's stock has also rallied in this time, rising from around $6 apiece in mid-November to $14.79 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cannabis grower Newstrike Resources Ltd. has been left at the altar. It had previously agreed to be bought by CanniMed, but that transaction was terminated on Wednesday. As a result, CanniMed will pay a $9.5-million break fee to Newstrike.

The transaction for Saskatoon-based CanniMed is the largest in Canada's nascent legal marijuana sector. In recent weeks, weed stocks have soared amid a frenzy of trading activity among retail investors and hedge funds. There's been a flurry of stock sales, as firms race to raise money so they can either buy or build more growing capacity.

"A billion-dollar-plus acquisition is big an any sector. In a sector that's only four years old, it's simply enormous," said Cam Battley, chief corporate officer at Aurora.

"It's an indication of just how fast things move in this business. We are literally inventing a new industry in real time on behalf of Canada, but also on behalf of the world."

Aurora and CanniMed began negotiating last week, with talks stretching into the night over the weekend and to start this week.

Canadian cannabis companies are being valued well beyond their current results. Aurora and CanniMed, for example, recorded $8-million and $5-million in revenue, respectively, in each of their last quarters.

