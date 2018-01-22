Aurora, Cannimed extend talks on what could be Canada’s biggest marijuana-industry takeover

Executives with Aurora Cannabis Inc. and CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. have extended talks over what could be Canada's biggest marijuana-industry takeover deal following marathon negotiations through the weekend.

The discussions involve a sweetened offer for CanniMed from Aurora, which had previously sought to acquire the medical-cannabis company in a hostile, all-share bid.

Sources close to the discussions said Aurora is proposing a bid that is above its previous $24-a-share offer that CanniMed had rejected. The new proposal could be worth more than $1-billion, the sources said. However, no final terms have been reached. "There is no certainty that any such discussion will result in an agreement among the parties in respect of a transaction," CanniMed said in a statement Monday.

CanniMed shares jumped 7 per cent to $37.19 Monday morning.

The talks have proceeded on two tracks: one that includes Aurora also buying Newstrike Resources Ltd. and one that does not, according to sources. CanniMed had previously agreed to buy Newstrike, and last week the target's shareholders voted in favour of that deal.

In its Monday statement, CanniMed said discussions about a potential transaction with Aurora were still going on and that the parties had extended a standstill agreement until 5 p.m. ET.

Officials with Aurora, CanniMed and Newstrike declined to comment.

The often-heated takeover battle had previously presented CanniMed shareholders with a choice between a friendly deal with Newstrike, the small recreational pot company backed by members of the Tragically Hip, and a hostile takeover by Aurora, the country's second-largest pot producer by market capitalization.

A massive runup in shares of cannabis companies in recent weeks had pushed CanniMed shares above the initial Aurora bid price. It had offered 4.53 of its shares for each CanniMed share, but the exchange had a limit of $24 per CanniMed share.

Newstrike's stock was up more than 30 per cent to $1.94 mid-day Monday. Newstrike investors stand to get 0.033 of a CanniMed share if that deal went through as proposed. CanniMed's current share price puts the current value of this transaction at $1.22 a share, or $477-million.

Last week, it had appeared the CanniMed-Newstrike deal was all but done, potentially leaving Aurora empty-handed. Newstrike shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the takeover and influential proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommended CanniMed's investors follow suit.

Senvest Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund with 8 per cent of CanniMed's stock, wrote to Aurora's board saying its unsolicited bid undervalues CanniMed and that it had voted its shares in favour of the Newstrike takeover. That tipped the scales in favour of the CanniMed-Newstrike tie-up.

That arrangement provides for either of the companies to enter into talks with a third party before their respective shareholder meetings if a superior deal is tabled. Aurora approached CanniMed late Wednesday, prompting CanniMed to postpone its meeting so it can hear its previously hostile suitor out.