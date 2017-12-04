Canadian auto sales on pace to hit two million in 2017

The number of new cars and light trucks sold in Canada last month dipped lower compared with a year ago, but was on pace to top two million for the full year for the first time.

According to sales figures compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, light vehicle sales for the year-to-date totalled 1.91 million in November compared with 1.82 million in the first 11 months of 2016.

Sales for all of 2016 amounted to a record 1.95 million.

The total for 2017 so far came as total light vehicle sales fell 1.2 per cent to 158,653 in November compared with 160,573 in the same month of 2016.

Car sales fell 10 per cent to 44,061 for the month compared with 48,945 in November 2016.

Light truck sales increased to 114,592 from 111,628.

Ford sales fell 2.8 per cent to 23,775 compared with 24,450 a year ago, while General Motors dropped 17.2 per cent to 23,612 compared with 28,523 in the same month last year. FCA sales slipped 7.8 per cent to 19,054 compared with 20,674 a year ago.

Toyota sales increased to 15,052 compared with 14,617 in November last year, while Honda sales increased to 13,341 from 13,183 a year ago.