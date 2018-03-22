AutoCanada expands into U.S., gains access to new brands

AutoCanada Inc. is buying a dealership group in Illinois that will give it ownership of some auto brands it has been prohibited from owning in Canada.

AutoCanada, in its first foray into the U.S. market, will pay $110-million to buy Grossinger Auto Group , which operates dealerships in the Chicago area as well as Bloomington and Normal, Ill. Its outlets generated revenue of US$401-million last year.

The purchase adds dealerships that sell vehicles made by Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp. and the Lincoln division of Ford Motor Co. Each of those auto makers has banned AutoCanada from purchasing its Canada dealerships, while permitting publicly traded dealership groups in the United States to own their stores.

The Edmonton-based company, which is Canada's largest publicly traded dealer group, will pick up eight dealerships in the Chicago area that sell vehicles made by 11 manufacturers. In the Bloomington-Normal area south of Chicago, it will buy an auto mall that operates six luxury and premium dealerships.

"The U.S. market provides AutoCanada with highly attractive growth opportunities," the company said in a statement.

"This is a pivotal move for AutoCanada as this U.S. acquisition broadens our geographical reach and brand diversification through adding a combination of domestic, import and luxury dealerships to our portfolio," Steven Landry, AutoCanada's president, said in the statement. "Acquiring a cluster of dealerships in Chicago gives us a significant presence in a major urban market and follows our pattern of success in Canada."

The dealerships sold 7,626 new vehicles and 7,304 used cars and trucks last year.

The deal also includes Chevrolet, Cadillac, Hyundai and Kia stores in the Chicago area.

The luxury and premium brands also include Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Subaru, Volvo and Volkswagen dealerships are part of the auto mall near Bloomington.

Grossinger has been retailing vehicles for 90 years.

AutoCanada announced earlier this week that it has signed a new credit agreement that boosts its borrowing capacity to $1.08-billion and includes $350-million for acquisitions.