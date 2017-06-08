From Russian hackers to credit card data breeches, cybersecurity risks and digital threats are of increasing concern to the financial services industry, and the Bank of Canada is taking note.
The central bank’s twice-annual Financial System Review released on Thursday said that cyberthreats against financial institutions have become more complex and frequent in recent years. Such risks have become a point of “structural vulnerability” that is likely to persist for the long term.Report Typo/Error
