Bank of Canada warns spoils of innovation in hands of a few ‘superstar’ tech giants

The Bank of Canada is calling for tougher regulation to thwart a growing concentration of the spoils of innovation in the hands of a clutch of "superstar" tech giants.

The benefits of the growing global economy are not being spread evenly across society, leaving too many people behind as the global recovery gains momentum, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said Thursday in prepared remarks to a gathering of top Group of Seven officials in Montebello, Que.

"We are not getting the full benefits of innovation if we leave market power unchecked," Ms. Wilkins warned.

The world's five largest global technology companies have a market capitalization of US$3.5-trillion, or nearly a fifth the size of the entire U.S. economy, she pointed out. Those companies are Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft.

Too much market and pricing power in the hands of fewer companies raises concerns about monopoly behaviour, she said. But Ms. Wilkins is also worried these companies may abuse the data collected from consumers.

"Access to and control of user data could make some firms virtually unassailable," she pointed out. "They can easily drive out competition by combining their scale with innovative use of data to anticipate and meet evolving customer needs at a lower price, and sometimes for free."

Ms. Wilkins added that the complexity of algorithms used in data analytics could lead to "tacit collusion" between players – "price fixing without the quiet glass of scotch between commercial rivals," as she put it.

Combatting the problem may require modernizing anti-trust and competition laws, and policies, she said.

Ms. Wilkins acknowledged that central banks don't have "the mandate or the tools" to influence technological progress or the distribution of income. But they do have a stake in promoting "strong and sustainable" growth.

"That is why we play an important advisory role and help shed light on some of the trade-offs at play," she explained.

Anxiety about technological change and inequality is eroding trust in international cooperation in trade and financial sector regulation, according to Ms. Wilkins.

Among other policy changes, Ms. Wilkins pointed to some experts who gave suggested the need to regulate "tech platforms as utilities" as well as forcing companies to pay users for their data.

"If user data are the primary source of monopoly rents in the digital age, how should we regulate who owns these data and how they are shared?," she asked.

Ms. Wilkins did not discuss monetary policy in her prepared remarks. The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark interest rate in January to 1.25 per cent – a third rate hike since last June. The moves have triggered a rise in commercial lending rates, including mortgages.

The central bank's next rate decision is scheduled for March 7.​