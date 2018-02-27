BMO continues banks’ winning streak as profit tops estimates

Bank of Montreal carried on a string of better-than-expected profits for Canada's largest banks, even as its absorbed an expected $425-million writedown due to U.S. tax changes.

BMO reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $973-million, or $1.43 per share, compared with $1.49-billion, or $2.22 a share, a year ago.

But overall results for Canada's fourth largest bank were strongly affected by the writedown due to U.S. tax reform, which will eventually provide a substantial lift to earnings. And the first-quarter results are also compared with earnings from 2017 that included a $133-million gain on sales of the bank's stake in a business and part of a U.S. auto loan portfolio.

Adjusted to account for certain items, BMO reported profit of $1.42-billion, or $2.12 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

Revenue of $5.68-billion rose 5 per cent from $5.41-billion in the first quarter of 2017.

"BMO had a good start to the year," said chief executive officer Darryl White, in a news release, adding: "The constructive economic environment, particularly in the U.S., plays to the strengths of our business mix, with another quarter of increased contribution from our U.S. segment, which grew at a higher rate than the bank overall."

Growing profit from the bank's U.S. operations, which contributed about a quarter of total earnings in 2017, is a key priority for BMO. In U.S. personal and commercial banking, higher revenue pushed profit 24 per cent higher to $310-million, compared with a year ago, with added help from a more favourable U.S. tax rate.

Profit from core Canadian personal and commercial banking fell 13 per cent to $647-million when compared with last year's results, which included a $187-million pre-tax gain on the sale of BMO's stake in payment processor Moneris Solutions Corp.'s U.S. operations.

In wealth management, profit slipped to $266-million, from $269-million, due to lower earnings from its insurance business. Profit from traditional wealth management rose 12 per cent due to business growth and improved equity markets.

Capital markets profit was $271-million, down 26 per cent from $367-million a year ago, as lower revenue from trading products failed to keep pace with a record quarter a year ago.

BMO also reported lower loan losses, with provision for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover soured loans – of $141-million, down from $167-million a year earlier. Provisions were lower in Canadian retail banking, but higher in capital markets as well as U.S. personal and commercial banking.

The bank held is quarterly dividend steady at 93 cents per share, and announced that it intends to buy back as many as 20 million common shares.