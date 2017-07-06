Canada’s banking regulator is proposing to tighten rules governing the way mortgage lenders judge the risk in making home loans, including requiring new stress tests for all uninsured mortgages.

On Thursday, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) released draft guidelines for public comment that are designed to shore up underwriting practices, but could also make it harder for some prospective homeowners to qualify for certain loans.

