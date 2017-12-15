 Skip to main content

B.C. court rejects WestJet bid to throw out proposed discrimination lawsuit

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. A former WestJet flight attendant is accusing the company of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against female workers.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

WestJet has lost a bid to have the Supreme Court of British Columbia throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of failing to provide a harassment-free workplace for female employees.

The airline argued last month that the courts were an inappropriate venue for the complaint, which it said would be better addressed through a workers' compensation board or human rights tribunal.

Former flight attendant Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination, accusing her former employer of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against female workers.

Justice Mary Humphries says in her decision that the core of the lawsuit deals with a breach of contract, making the courts the appropriate venue for the legal action.

Humphries also dismissed WestJet's argument that the claim is bound to fail and therefore amounts to an abuse of process.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and no one from WestJet was immediately available for comment.

