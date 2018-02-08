BCE takes crown in holiday promotional battle

BCE Inc. blew past expectations with the most wireless customers in the fourth quarter, winning a holiday promotional battle as it capped off an already big year for new subscribers.

The Montreal-based telecom and media company said Thursday it added 175,204 new contract wireless customers during the last three months of 2017, beating rivals Telus Corp. and Rogers Communications Inc., which reported 121,000 and 72,000, respectively.

BCE also announced a 5.2-per-cent increase in its annual dividend – increasing the payout to $3.02 from $2.87, starting with its payment in April – and said it plans to buy back $175-million worth of shares over the course of 2018. The company's stock was up sharply as markets opened Thursday and by 11:30 a.m. its shares were trading up about 1 per cent at $57.24.

Rogers, which was responsible for kicking off an intense, five-day period of wireless promotions in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta in December, faced a computer glitch that left it unable to sign up certain customers for the deals and said it estimates it lost about 35,000 subscribers as a result.

Both BCE and Telus capitalized on that weakness to post record numbers – BCE recorded its best quarterly result for contract wireless customers in 15 years. Telus appears to have relied on its industry-leading customer service and low rate of subscriber turnover, maintaining its rate of churn at just 0.99 per cent despite the frenzy of activity in the period.

BCE, meanwhile, took advantage by playing up its network strengths, according to chief executive officer George Cope. On a call with investors Thursday, he pointed to recent third-party tests showing BCE (as well as Telus, which has been the leader in most of the categories) outperforms Rogers on wireless download speeds.

"Our view is very clearly our network advantage over our largest competitor [Rogers]…. we think it's just making a significant difference for us in growth," Mr. Cope said.

"It's a competitive market – it was in the fourth quarter – and clearly in a highly competitive market we did very well."

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige called the number of new wireless customers BCE added in the quarter "stunning," noting that average revenue per user (ARPU) also increased by 2.4 per cent to $68.27 per month.

The Canadian wireless market as a whole recorded remarkable growth in 2017, with the country's three national carriers adding a total of 1.15 million new contract subscribers, up 36 per cent compared to 844,000 in 2016. The Big Three have attributed a surge over the past two years to a combination of factors, including population growth and both younger and older customers signing up for service.

For the fourth quarter, BCE said total revenue increased 4.5 per cent to $5.96-billion, just short of average estimates. It reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.217-billion, also up 4.5 per cent and just below forecasts (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Profit was down 12.5 per cent to $575-million or 64 cents per common share. That was partly due to a non-cash charge of $82-million as the company's Bell Media division wrote down the value of its specialty music television stations as well as certain radio properties.

Chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc said the media writedown reflects "revenue pressures from ongoing audience declines and a soft advertising market."

On the residential side of its business, BCE also added more subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter, with 27,040 new internet customers and 32,484 IPTV (internet protocol television) subscribers (although it lost 25,938 satellite TV customers).

BCE also reported financial guidance for 2018 on Thursday, forecasting both revenue and EBITDA growth of between 2 and 4 per cent.