BCE Inc. continues to report impressive numbers at its wireless division even as it attracts fewer new Internet and television customers in the face of competition from its cable rivals.

Canada’s largest communications company said Thursday it added 88,611 new contract wireless customers in the second quarter, outpacing analyst estimates in the range of 70,000. BCE also posted a better than expected reduction in subscriber turnover and a surge in the average revenue each customer brings in.

Profit at the company declined by 2.3 per cent in the period to $762-million, which BCE attributed to higher depreciation and amortization expenses related to its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 88 cents per share, edging out average analyst estimates of 87 cents.

Revenue increased 6.7 per cent to $5.7-billion in the second quarter and adjusted EBITDA grew 5 per cent to $2.38-billion (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Both were boosted in part by the acquisition of MTS.

Momentum in the company’s results was largely driven by its wireless division, where revenue grew 12.9 per cent to $1.96-billion as it attracted – and kept – more customers, who spent more on higher-value service plans with bigger mobile data caps. CEO George Cope said the company saw a 26-per-cent year-over-year increase in high-speed Internet usage on its wireless network.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 4.6 per cent to $67.28 and BCE’s rate of contract customer turnover – known as churn – declined to 1.08 per cent, its lowest quarterly churn rate in 11 years.

On the residential side, the company added just 1,407 new Internet customers and 16,427 IPTV (Internet protocol television) subscribers, both down from the same period last year. It said it faced “highly aggressive” offers from cable companies – its primary residential competitors are Rogers Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron – and also saw an increase in students disconnecting service at the end of the school year.

BCE’s wireline division – which includes residential and enterprise services and is the company’s largest business line – reported revenue growth of 4.8 per cent to $3.12-billion.

“Wireless saves the day again,” wrote Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi in a note to clients Thursday morning, adding the wireless numbers were a “positive surprise in terms of both subscribers and ARPU.”

Mr. Yaghi said BCE’s net additions and margins at its wireline business didn’t get a lift despite what he characterized as reduced promotional activity from Rogers.

BCE is in the midst of an expensive investment in building fibre-optic service directly to customers’ homes in the Greater Toronto Area as well as Montreal. Mr. Yaghi said the company’s wireline results should improve next year as the GTA build nears completion.

Revenue at Bell Media was up 2.2 per cent to $796-million which it attributed to growth at its outdoor advertising business even as ad revenue from television and radio was softer.

