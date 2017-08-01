Bell Media is launching yet another attempt to overturn a regulatory ruling that blocked the company from substituting its own television feed – including Canadian ads – over the U.S. broadcast of the Super Bowl.

BCE Inc., which owns Bell Media, on Tuesday filed an application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) asking it to rescind the January, 2015 order that barred the practice known as simultaneous substitution, or “simsub,” during the National Football League championship game starting in 2017.

“We are asking the commission to rescind the order in exchange for a commitment to make the U.S. commercials available broadly as part of a curated program to air in advance of the game and to launch an awareness campaign around where to find the ads,” Bell said in its application.

Bell has already turned to the courts and lobbied the Canadian government in an effort to overturn the ruling, but has so far been unsuccessful. An application for judicial review of the CRTC order is still being considered by the Federal Court of Appeal.

As a result of the ruling, which applied to this year’s February Super Bowl broadcast, Canadian viewers could tune to U.S. channels and watch the popular American commercials. Many still tuned into Bell Media stations but the company said Tuesday its Super Bowl audience declined by 40 per cent and advertising revenues dropped by $11-million.

It’s hard to know how much of that drop was due to viewers migrating to Fox stations (which was the U.S. broadcast rights holder this year): Numeris, which tracks TV ratings in Canada, says it does not track all the Fox stations, and earlier this year would not share the data for the Fox stations that it does track.

Ratings for the game were also slightly softer in the United States compared to the 2016 broadcast, but the drop Bell saw was much more extreme. Last year, CTV drew an average audience of 7.32 million people for the Super Bowl. This year, it put the game on more of its channels – CTV, CTV Two and TSN – but combined, they drew an average audience of just 4.47 million, which is a 39-per-cent decline. The French-language audience on RDS drew similar ratings compared with last year.

In the United States, an average of 111.3 million American viewers tuned in to the big game compared with 111.9 million last year, according to Nielsen.

The company’s latest move to push back on the order comes weeks after the federal government appointed a new chairman to lead the CRTC after the five-year term of career civil servant Jean-Pierre Blais came to a close in June. Ian Scott, a former government relations executive at Telesat Holdings Inc. and Telus Corp., takes over in September.

Bell has lined up the support of groups representing creators and advertisers as well as Unifor, a national union that represents journalists and media workers (including those at The Globe and Mail) and the NFL itself.

In a press release Tuesday the company said the ban on simsub during this year’s Super Bowl led Canadian advertisers to spend money with U.S. border television stations in an effort to reach Canadian viewers, saying that “[transferred] that revenue from Canada to the US economy.”

Examples of Canadian ads that ran on U.S. stations include a commercial for the Canadian chain Pizza Pizza that ran on a Fox affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., and ads for Leon’s Furniture Ltd. and a group of Canadian Mitsubishi dealers that aired on the Fox station in Spokane, Wash.

In the U.S., the broadcast rights holder sells most of the ads – particularly the splashiest ones – on a national basis. However, a smaller number of commercial slots are set aside for local affiliates to sell.

Lynn Stryker, national sales manager at Fox 28 in Spokane, told the Globe and Mail in February that the CRTC’s rule change boosted demand for the 13 commercial slots that the local station had to sell. Fox 28 reaches more households in Calgary and Edmonton than in its home market, Ms. Stryker said. “I hope they don’t shut it down for when we have [the Super Bowl TV rights] again in three years,” she said in an interview in February.

Bell Media attempted to mitigate the impact of the ruling, by putting the game on more of its channels than in previous years – hoping that viewers cruising the TV dial would be more likely to happen upon the Canadian broadcaster’s feed. It also promoted its broadcast with a “Watch and Win” contest offering cash and prizes to those watching the game on Canadian channels. However, the contest became a PR headache for Bell when viewers took to social media to complain about glitches in the entry process.

