Bell loses appeal of CRTC’s Super Bowl ad ruling

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed Bell Media's appeal of a regulatory edict that bars the company from substituting its own television feed and advertising over the U.S. signal during the Super Bowl.

The company, which is owned by BCE Inc., has been fighting the ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for almost three years.

Bell Media owns the broadcast rights to the National Football League championship game and it has complained bitterly about the policy, which barred the practice known as simultaneous substitution, or "simsub," during the Super Bowl starting in 2017. It has said the change in policy led to a 40-per-cent decline in its audience for the game this year and a drop of $11-million in advertising revenue.

The NFL itself also sought relief from the court as did an array of creative groups and advertisers, who argued the decision harms the Canadian production industry.

Bell was granted leave to appeal in November, 2016 and the appeals were eventually consolidated into one proceeding. A three-member panel of the Federal Court of Appeal heard the case in Toronto in October and delivered the ruling on Monday.

The panel ruled that it was reasonable for the CRTC to make the decision it did and also rejected an argument that the ruling conflicts with provisions under the Copyright Act.

Justice David Near, writing for the court, said he had some sympathy for the arguments Bell and the other appellants raised.

"There is a certain irony that legislation that has the protection of the Canadian broadcasting industry and its employees as one of its important objectives is being used to allow for the broadcasting of American ads during the Super Bowl to the apparent detriment of the Canadian industry and its employees," he wrote.

However, Judge Near continued, the Broadcasting Act sets out numerous "disparate objectives" and it is up to the CRTC to "decide how best to balance competing policy objectives relating to broadcasting in Canada."

He concluded it wasn't for the court to substitute its own view for the regulator's in this case.

It is not yet clear whether Bell will appeal the ruling, but the company is still hoping to change the policy via another avenue: in August it filed an application asking the CRTC itself to overturn its own ruling.

