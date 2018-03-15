 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BlackBerry and John Chen agree to five-year contract extension

BlackBerry and John Chen agree to five-year contract extension

Blackberry CEO John Chen speaks to reporters following the company’s annual general meeting in Waterloo on June 23, 2015.

MARK BLINCH/REUTERS

Reuters

BlackBerry Ltd, has extended Executive Chairman and Chief Executive John Chen's contract by five years through November 2023, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013, charged with breathing life into struggling smartphone maker by rebuilding its once booming handset business.

However, since then, the company has withdrawn from the smartphone manufacturing business and enlarged its cybersecurity and embedded software business through a string of acquisitions.

Story continues below advertisement

"John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential," said Prem Watsa, the board's lead director.

BlackBerry Chen's base salary, short-term cash incentive and benefits will remain unchanged, and that the extension was weighted toward long-term performance-based equity and cash awards in addition to a time-based equity award.

For all the performance-based awards to vest, BlackBerry's market capitalization would have to rise about 134 per cent from the current value, to roughly $16.1-billion, the company said.

During a panel discussion at The Globe Drive Mobility Summit in Toronto on February 8, Alex Manea, chief security officer with BlackBerry, Ben Stanley, global automotive research lead at IBM and Jonathan Walker, transportation policy manager at Lyft, outlined safety and security considerations that will need to be addressed prior to wide-spread acceptance of autonomous vehicles.
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.