Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd reported a fall in first quarter revenue that missed estimates as it received fewer orders from its enterprise customers, sending the company’s U.S.-listed shares down 6 per cent in premarket trading.

The company said it got more than 3,000 orders from enterprise customers in the quarter, down from over 3,500 orders it got in the fourth quarter.

BlackBerry has focused on its software portfolio with a number of recent acquisitions and is betting on its offerings for the healthcare and automotive industries to fuel growth.

The company reported a profit of $671-million, or $1.23 per share, for the quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of $670-million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included a $940-million arbitration payment from U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc.

Revenue fell to $235-million from $400-million. On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $244-million, missing analysts’ estimates of $264.51-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to break even.

BlackBerry’s U.S.-listed shares fell 6.1 per cent to $10.39 before the bell, after earlier rising 3.5 per cent.

