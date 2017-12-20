BlackBerry tops forecasts; shares jump

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' forecasts, helped by an increase in business software sales and licensing revenue, sending its stock up more than 7 per cent in premarket trading.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 3 cents a share in the quarter ended Nov. 30, better than the average analyst forecast for it to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly revenue fell 25 per cent from a year earlier to $226-million, beating the average forecast of $215.4-million.

"It's pretty impressive, beating on both the top and bottom lines," said Ali Mogharabi, an analyst at Morningstar. "The growth specifically in enterprise software is good to see."

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said enterprise software and services sales jumped 11.5 per cent from a year ago to $97-million as it received some 3,000 orders in the quarter from customers including NATO, the U.S. government and Deutsche Bank.

Revenue from intellectual property and licensing surged 67 per cent to $50-million. A jump in that category had provided an unexpected boost to company earnings in the second quarter.

Sales in its BlackBerry Technology Solution group – which includes the QNX software used in auto infotainment units and self-driving vehicle systems – were flat at $43-million.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 7.5 per cent at $11.69 in premarket trading.