BlackBerry Ltd. says it will receive $940-million (U.S.) from Qualcomm by May 31 to settle a dispute over royalty payments.
An arbitrator sided with BlackBerry in April, and announced an interim award of $814.9-million (U.S.) plus additional amounts for interest and legal fees.
It was previously expected that a final award would be decided after a hearing on May 30.
San Diego-based Qualcomm receives royalty payments for the use of specialized chips used in smartphones, including BlackBerry products.
The dispute centred on a rebate that BlackBerry sought under the terms of a 2016 agreement with Qualcomm.
