A Blackberry logo hangs behind a Canadian flag at their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
WATERLOO, Ont.

The Canadian Press

BlackBerry Ltd. says it will receive $940-million (U.S.) from Qualcomm by May 31 to settle a dispute over royalty payments.

An arbitrator sided with BlackBerry in April, and announced an interim award of $814.9-million (U.S.) plus additional amounts for interest and legal fees.

It was previously expected that a final award would be decided after a hearing on May 30.

San Diego-based Qualcomm receives royalty payments for the use of specialized chips used in smartphones, including BlackBerry products.

The dispute centred on a rebate that BlackBerry sought under the terms of a 2016 agreement with Qualcomm.

