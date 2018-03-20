 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BlackBerry shares jump on software security deal with Microsoft

BlackBerry shares jump on software security deal with Microsoft

A Canadian flag flies at BlackBerry's headquarters in Waterloo, Ont., Tuesday, July 9, 2013.

Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Reuters

BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares rose nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it would partner with Microsoft Corp to provide security for flagship Office apps used by businesses.

The partnership comes at a time when companies are ramping up their cybersecurity capabilities after a wave of attacks on high-profile companies pointed to security flaws.

BlackBerry has focused on developing security software since it stopped making smartphones in 2016 after failing to compete with Android phones and Apple Inc's iPhones.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the partnership, the Canadian software maker's platform, BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge, will allow businesses to securely access Microsoft's apps such as Excel, Word and PowerPoint on smartphones.

Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange do not trade before markets open.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.