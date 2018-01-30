Blackstone talks with Thomson Reuters highlight cutthroat battle for financial data

Blackstone Group LP is spying opportunity where few dare tread – a cutthroat battle for information that's raged in the world's financial hubs for decades.

With a reported deal to snap up a majority stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.'s financial and risk division, the U.S. private equity firm is entering the scrap against Bloomberg LP for space on the desks at banks, trading houses and hedge funds at a time when their spending is uncertain.

It's not going in on the cheap. At a reported $20-billion (U.S.) valuation, the acquisition of 55 per cent of the division would be worth a little more than what Canada's Thomson Corp. paid for all of venerable Reuters PLC in a deal that shook up the industry landscape in 2008. The deal would be structured with additional debt being placed on the business; Thomson Reuters is expected to receive as much as $17-billion (U.S.) in proceeds if the deal should go through.

The prospect of a cash influx has already delighted Thomson Reuters shareholders, who have endured a volatile ride and could use a little unlocking of value. Thomson Reuters shares surged 10 per cent on Tuesday, more than making up for an 8-per-cent drop over the previous 12 months.

The financial and risk business has been tough amid Bloomberg's traditional competition and increasing threats from online start-ups.

Revenues have slowly declined over the past four years, forcing the company to slash costs to increase margins and operating income.

Last year, it cut 2,000 jobs in 39 countries and took a $200-million restructuring charge as chief executive officer Jim Smith accelerated efforts to streamline the business.

These are heavy costs to wrest all-important market share in an industry where global spending on financial data rang in at $27.5-billion in 2016, a paltry 3-per-cent increase from the previous year, according to Burton-Taylor International Consulting LLC, which tracks such stats.

Reuters has reported Blackstone is in late-stage talks to buy the stake in the division, which generates more than half of Thomson Reuters's revenue, for $7-billion in equity and $13-billion in debt that will be assumed by the new partnership. Thomson Reuters's board is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Blackstone's advance, assuming it succeeds, is the latest move by private equity to deploy $1-trillion worth of unspent capital in a world of stiff competition, rising prices for assets and investors seeking solid returns.

This is not the easiest industry to thrive in and what Blackstone brings to the battle is still unclear. It is a co-owner of Ipreo, which provides financial services technology, data and analytics to banks, institutions and individual investors.

Thomson Reuters's financial and risk unit is best known for its flagship desktop product known as Eikon, which competes head-to-head with the Bloomberg terminal. In 2016, desktop revenues slipped 3 per cent.

Under the deal, Thomson Reuters would maintain a 45 per cent interest in the financial and risk segment, the report said. It will keep Reuters, the global news and information service, as well as its legal, tax and accounting divisions. In addition, the company will keep supplying news to the Eikon screens.

After word of a deal began to leak out, questions circulated about the long-term prospects for Reuters, the 168-year-old news agency that keeps the screens flashing with content and is itself in a fight for eyeballs on tablets and smartphones. On Tuesday, the agency reported that Blackstone has agreed to an arrangement under which the new partnership would pay Thomson Reuters $325-million a year for the news over three decades.

Full disclosure: Thomson Reuters is 63 per cent owned by the Thomson family's holding company, Woodbridge Co. Ltd., which also owns The Globe and Mail.

News and data, delivered lickety-split along with analytics and communications platforms, are the lifeblood of trading floors. Buyers and sellers of bonds, stocks and commodities still look for the very latest edge. But selling ever more high-priced desk-top set-ups has proven to be very difficult for Thomson Reuters.

As the global financial crisis showed, it can be a very tough business, as it depends heavily on spending by the world's major financial institutions. In good times, many elite institutions pay the hefty monthly fees for products from multiple major providers, as a way to ensure no real-time headline gets missed. When firms cut spending, expenditures on financial terminals – from one or the other top providers – can be one of the first things to go.

In sales of financial terminals at the end of 2016, Thomson Reuters was in second place with a 23 per cent market share, losing a percentage point from the year before, Burton-Taylor said. That's compared with a 33 per cent share for its archrival Bloomberg, the private company led by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Other players, including S&P Global Market Intelligence, IHS Markit and News Corp.'s Dow Jones unit, have smaller shares.

Now, investors will be watching closely to see what Blackstone has in mind for the next phase of the news and data wars. Certainly it is willing to pay up to get involved.

It is hoped the new partnership, under its wing, will be able to compete with private Bloomberg on more level ground, with stable, long-term money to dig in with.