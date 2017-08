Bloomberg TV Canada is eliminating its two original in-house Canadian business programs, including its marquee evening interview show, in a move that sees more than 20 people lose their jobs.

The about-turn for Bloomberg TV Canada comes roughly 19 months after the station’s high-profile roll-out that saw it snag anchors such as Amanda Lang, formerly of the CBC, and Pat Kiernan, a well-known Canadian-born but New York-based TV personality.

Report Typo/Error