Blue Apron Holdings Inc. dropped as much as 12 per cent after Amazon.com Inc. filed a trademark application for prepared food kits, the latest sign that investors are concerned about newly public Blue Apron’s prospects.

Shares of the meal-kit delivery company sank as low as $6.51, a 35 per cent drop since its initial public offering. Amazon Technologies Inc., an Amazon subsidiary, filed a July 6 trademark application for “prepared food kits composed of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or vegetables . . . ready for cooking and assembly as a meal.” The Street earlier reported the trademark application.

Blue Apron went public at $10 a share on June 28, days after Amazon announced a $13.7-billion offer for Whole Foods Market Inc. The deal sent grocery stocks tumbling and ratcheted up skepticism about Blue Apron’s prospects. The company faces competition from similar startups as well as grocery delivery services currently offered by Amazon’s Prime service and Whole Foods’ partnership with Instacart Inc.

Amazon rose 1.2 per cent to $1,013.87 at 10:05 a.m. in New York.

Blue Apron delivers boxes of pre-portioned ingredients ingredients and instructions to cook meals at home. The $59.94 box, with recipes such as sesame soba noodles and soy-marinated chicken thighs, includes ingredients for three meals for two people. Amazon’s trademark application indicates that it may more directly compete with Blue Apron in the future.

The Amazon application also includes: “frozen, prepared and packaged meals consisting of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or vegetables; fruit salads and vegetable salads; soups and preparations for making soups,” and “frozen, prepared, and packaged meals and food kits consisting primarily of grains, rice, noodles, pasta or bakery products.”

Tech companies routinely file trademark applications, which don’t always lead to products or services.

